Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $195.00 at Piper Sandler

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avalara’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of AVLR opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -234.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.59. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $3,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,310.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $136,964.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,613.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,818 shares of company stock worth $50,348,913 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Avalara by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

