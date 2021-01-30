Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Up 17.7%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) shares shot up 17.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $3.53. 976,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the average session volume of 202,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

