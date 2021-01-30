AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.67. 976,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,413. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

