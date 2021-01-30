Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 1,216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evergy by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 2,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 4,008.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after buying an additional 1,191,190 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 198.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 467.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Evergy stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

