Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $227.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

