Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $283,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WDIV opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $72.16.

