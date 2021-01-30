Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $287,000 Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Avangrid by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Avangrid by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

AGR stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

