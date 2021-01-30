Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 188,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Benchmark raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

OC stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

