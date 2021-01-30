Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,360 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LNC opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

