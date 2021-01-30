Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,192 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after purchasing an additional 707,329 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TC Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,306,000 after purchasing an additional 354,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in TC Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,142,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,392,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,447,000 after buying an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

