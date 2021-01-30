Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,045 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 15.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $6.27 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.52%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

