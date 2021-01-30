Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 245.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

