Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $64.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 7,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $420,174.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,730,296.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $172,366.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,211. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after buying an additional 1,475,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 388,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

