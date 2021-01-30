Azbit 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,385.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Azbit coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $680,686.92 and approximately $1,385.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Azbit has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.02 or 0.00917158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00056068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.56 or 0.04554762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Azbit Coin Profile

