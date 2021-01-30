B. Riley Boosts Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $11.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $995.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,207.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Insiders sold 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

