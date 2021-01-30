B. Riley Boosts HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $48.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of HMST opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $793.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $38.41.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $129,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $1,732,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 66.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

