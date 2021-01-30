B. Riley Increases LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target to $4.50

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPTH. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $3.77 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.