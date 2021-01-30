B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

OPRA opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.28 million. Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Opera by 157.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 142.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 43,658 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Opera by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth about $324,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

