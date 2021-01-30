B. Riley Reiterates Hold Rating for Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 1,086.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

