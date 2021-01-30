Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 1,354 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.77 and a 200 day moving average of $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.