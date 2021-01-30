Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.74. Ball reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,319.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Ball by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 464,038 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $88.02 on Monday. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

