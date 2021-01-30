Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

BMDPF stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

