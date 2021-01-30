Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBVA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Banco Sabadell upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.