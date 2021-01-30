Bank of Stockton Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,215,000 after buying an additional 226,395 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

