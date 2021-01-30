Bank of Stockton Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $280.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.61. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.37.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

