Bank of Stockton Lowers Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $229.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $244.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $5,626,445.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,702,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,343,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,643,015.20. Insiders sold 258,804 shares of company stock worth $53,122,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

