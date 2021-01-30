Bank of Stockton Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 26,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $146.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

