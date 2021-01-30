Bank of Stockton Trims Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.