Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank OZK’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results benefited from higher revenues and lower expenses. Improving loan balances along with the company’s strategic growth initiatives are expected to continue supporting revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. While margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to the near-zero interest rate environment and operating expenses are likely to rise due to inorganic growth efforts, thus, hurting bottom-line growth to some extent in the quarters ahead; the company's solid balance sheet position will support financials. Further, Bank OZK's steady capital deployments will continue to enhance shareholder value.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OZK. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.70.

OZK stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

