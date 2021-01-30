Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

OZK stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

