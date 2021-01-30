Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%.

Shares of BSVN traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 13,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $144.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.21. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Get Bank7 alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

BSVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.