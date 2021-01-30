BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $32.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE BKU traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $34.65. 572,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $40.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,053.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,378.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

