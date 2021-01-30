Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Get Baozun alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CICC Research downgraded Baozun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

BZUN stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $48.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Baozun by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.