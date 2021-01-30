Barclays’ (BCS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. Barclays has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $9.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Barclays by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 169,018 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Barclays by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 762,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 11.0% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 723,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 113,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

