Barclays Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $42.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.3236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,236,000 after buying an additional 6,124,095 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,435,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,759 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,629,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,976 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,198,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,738,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,028 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.