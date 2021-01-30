Barclays PLC (BARC.L)’s (BARC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BARC. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 162.85 ($2.13).

Get Barclays PLC (BARC.L) alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 133.54 ($1.74) on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.65. The company has a market cap of £23.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.