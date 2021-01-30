Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.00. 19,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 574.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.