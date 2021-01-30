Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) (CVE:BRO)’s share price rose 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 33,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 78,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$30.99 million and a P/E ratio of -12.25. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) alerts:

Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) (CVE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) Company Profile (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.