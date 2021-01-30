Barrington Research Boosts Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Price Target to $41.00

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Koppers stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a market cap of $701.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 211.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Koppers by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Koppers by 18.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

