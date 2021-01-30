Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Down 72.3% in January

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,978,200 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 10,766,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,692,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTEGF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,183. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.73.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

