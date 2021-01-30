BDCC Bitica COIN (BDCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,391.37

BDCC Bitica COIN (CURRENCY:BDCC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One BDCC Bitica COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003720 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BDCC Bitica COIN has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BDCC Bitica COIN has a market cap of $33,391.37 and approximately $1.72 million worth of BDCC Bitica COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00068793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.15 or 0.00909451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00054298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04441865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018489 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027824 BTC.

About BDCC Bitica COIN

BDCC Bitica COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. BDCC Bitica COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,318 tokens. The official website for BDCC Bitica COIN is thebitica.com. BDCC Bitica COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica.

BDCC Bitica COIN Token Trading

BDCC Bitica COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BDCC Bitica COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BDCC Bitica COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BDCC Bitica COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

