Beaxy Price Reaches $0.0044 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $12,644.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.70 or 0.00926618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00051377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.40 or 0.04251253 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00028177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018294 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

