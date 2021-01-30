Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BZH opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.27. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

BZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,864.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Christian Winkle acquired 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $55,987.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,076 shares of company stock valued at $249,997 and have sold 49,200 shares valued at $729,495. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

