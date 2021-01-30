Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.07.

Shares of BBBY opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after purchasing an additional 724,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 792,121 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $464,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

