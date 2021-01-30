Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.35 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00005957 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $283,063.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00130638 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00066569 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00261870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00064338 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,093.89 or 0.90626627 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Token Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 16,508,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,619,300 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance.

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

