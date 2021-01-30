BEPRO Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One BEPRO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $170,145.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BEPRO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.38 or 0.00918530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00052690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.57 or 0.04609244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00031294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018590 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BEPRO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEPRO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.