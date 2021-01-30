Berenberg Bank Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.20 ($57.88).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

