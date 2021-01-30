Berenberg Bank Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHL. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.54 ($52.40).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €46.28 ($54.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.12. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1 year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

