Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NYSE:C traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,078,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,992,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

