Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $549,000 Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $5.18 on Friday, hitting $250.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.24. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $262.91.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

